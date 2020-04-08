HALIFAX -- After almost one week of no new COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward Island, two new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 24.

The new cases include a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s. Both cases are related to international travel, and they began self-isolating immediately after returning to the island.

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said she spoke with the individuals on Wednesday. They are both self-isolating at home and feeling well.

Morrison did not say where on the island the new cases are located

Since Tuesday, the island has received 449 negative COVID-19 tests. Seventeen of the island's cases are now considered recovered.

“I think we all are breathing a sigh of relief with these results in many ways because it again, currently indicates that there is no widespread community transmission in P.E.I.,” said Morrison.

Morrison said, although the island’s COVID-19 cases may not be rising as fast as other provinces, it’s still very important that all Islanders follow the government’s public health measures.

“That we continue to self-isolate following travel from anywhere, and for those who are not self-isolating, practising physical-distancing, and good hand-washing, really, really key,” said Morrison.

“We may be doing what we need to do, but we need to continue to do so.”

Wearing non-medical masks

Morrison said she’s been receiving lots of questions surrounding non-medical masks, and who, if anyone, should be wearing them.

“Just want to emphasize that cloth masks do not replace the need to practise social-distancing, or wash your hands and not touch your face,” said Morrison.

Morrison is also reminding residents that cloth masks are said to help protect others in case you are infected, but not yet showing signs. Masks may not protect the person wearing them from others.

“If you do choose to wear a mask, it’s important that you understand that masks don't replace the public health measures that we talked about, and non-medical mask wearing is an additional precaution that some people may choose to take,” said Morrison.

Couch and Fever clinics & Drive-thru testing clinics

Prince Edward Island's director of nursing, Marion Dowling, said the cough and fever clinics and drive-thru testing clinics will remain open seven days a week in Charlottetown, and Summerside, P.E.I.

“And just a reminder that appointments for these clinics are for on-referral from your family physician, nurse practitioner or through 811,” said Dowling. “When arriving at the clinic, please remain in your vehicle until you’re notified by staff on site to come in.”

Easter Bunny deemed essential service

Morrison also made an announcement about the Easter Bunny, confirming he is well, healthy, and deemed essential.

“But I do know, when I was asked earlier this week, that the Easter Bunny's immune system is good, the Easter Bunny does not have COVID, and after discussion with my team, the premier, the Easter Bunny has been deemed essential,” said Morrison.

Morrison also reminded Islanders that, despite the holiday weekend, residents should not be visiting people they do not live with, and should stay in their own homes as much as possible.

“Thank you for listening P.E.I. to these messages, and now we need to continue to do what we have been doing, and we will get through this together,” said Morrison.