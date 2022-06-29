P.E.I. conservation group spotlights a more natural kind of tourist experience

Wild and untouched, Prince Edward Island's natural beauty is something unique to this part of the world.

As Maritimers, we know the tourist attractions, but a new campaign by the Island Nature Trust aims to introduce Islanders and visitors to the province’s wilderness areas.

It's called the Passport to Nature.

“It’s really an opportunity to give people a deeper look into what makes this province special,” said Johanna Merth, engagement coordinator for the Island Nature Trust. “Also educate them a little bit about the ecosystems that they frequent.”

P.E.I.’s world-famous beaches aren’t the only natural wonders worth seeing, there are also the province's mixed hard and softwood Acadian forests.

“We do have natural areas, as part of the trust, that are really focussing on preserving those original forest types as intact ecosystems,” said Merth.

Those natural areas aren’t usually what’s advertised to potential tourists, but a few Islanders say they think they should be.

“Because if it brings more tourists, that’s a good thing for the island,” said Ron Saunders. “Just a good thing in general.”

“They see things they wouldn’t have seen before,” said Donna Saunders.

The Island Nature Trust calls the province a patchwork quilt. The island’s agricultural history has left very little land undeveloped, so the group is trying to save what’s left.

The trust is hopeful the more people understand and value the island province’s natural beauty, the more will want to protect it.