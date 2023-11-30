P.E.I. councillor suspended, fined $500 for posting anti-Indigenous sign

MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. -

A municipal councillor in eastern Prince Edward Island has been ordered to pay a $500 fine for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.

The council in Murray Harbour has also suspended John Robertson for six months and ordered him to write a letter of apology.

Chief administrative officer Anne Harnesk confirmed Thursday that Robertson has until Friday to comply with the council's orders, which were drafted last month after an independent investigation was conducted by a former Mountie.

In October, Robertson displayed a sign with the message, "Truth: mass grave hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.'s integrity" ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Robertson could not be reached for comment.

On Nov. 18, council held a special meeting to discuss whether Robertson had breached its code of conduct, and the resulting sanctions included his removal from the municipality's infrastructure maintenance committee.

Harnesk said if the councillor fails to comply with council's orders, the mayor and the province's communities minister will decide what to do next.

Murray Harbour is home to less than 300 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.