P.E.I. creates major incident response team for hurricane season

Prince Edward Island has created a response team for hurricane season, which normally runs until the end of November.

The major incident readiness team is composed of elected and other officials who will work with the province's Emergency Measures Organization, government departments and municipalities.

The team will plan for adverse weather events, warn the public ahead of emergencies and ensure the Island has access to proper resources, among other things.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, and P.E.I. was battered by post-tropical storm Fiona last year.

Premier Dennis King said in a statement the province must prepare for what could be a challenging few months ahead.

Last week, Nova Scotia announced a four-week advertising campaign, urging residents to prepare for hurricane season by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and important documents.

