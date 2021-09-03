HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is creating additional COVID-19 testing sites as students prepare to head back to school.

“As we enter a new school year in the classroom, it is extremely important to continue all of our routine public health measures, including getting tested at any sign of symptoms, wearing a mask when appropriate, staying home when feeling unwell and practicing good hand hygiene," Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in a release.

Additional locations will be available for Island K-12 students, post-secondary students, teachers, faculty, families and anyone experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Morrison says the new locations is an effort by the province to limit the impact of the virus as the new school year begins.

“As staff and students head back to school and post-secondary education next week, it is important they be tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing any symptoms of the virus, even if those symptoms are mild," said Morrison. "We all want to have as normal a school year as possible for students, families, teachers and education staff. Access to additional testing clinics over the Labour Day weekend and first weeks of school will support students, staff and their families as they transition back to school."

The following Health P.E.I. testing locations will be available for drop-in testing only.

September 3, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden-Carleton, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerside, Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 4, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Borden-Carleton, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerside, Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 5, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 6, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 7, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

September 8, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 9, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Montague, Rosedale, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PCR ONLY)

September 10, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slemon Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O’Leary Health Centre, IEMS trailer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

September 11, 2021

Charlottetown, 64 Park St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 30, the following drop-in testing clinics will be offered:

Borden, 20 Dickie Rd.:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days per week

Charlottetown, 64 Park St.:

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8a.m. to 12 p.m.

Slemon Park:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Montague, Rosedale Centre:

Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

O’Leary, O’Leary Health Centre:

Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Islanders who have not received two doses of vaccine are encouraged to schedule their vaccinations as soon as possible.