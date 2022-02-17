P.E.I. enters Step 1 of its reopening plan, reports 2 hospitalizations Thursday

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a new release that there is also one person in hospital with COVID-19 who was admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission or after being admitted.

The province entered Step 1 of its reopening plan Thursday. Now, fully vaccinated travellers into P.E.I. are no longer required to self-isolate and personal and organized gathering numbers have increased.

The following public health measures are now in effect:

Personal gatherings may include up to 20 people.

Organized gatherings may include up to 50 per cent capacity in venue, with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible.

Sport and recreational activities may include up to 50 participants each day.

Restaurants, fitness facilities, retail and other venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity with space maximized to spread people out as much as possible.

In-room dining with maximum table size of 20 people and no restriction on closing time.

P.E.I. Vax Pass still in effect for discretionary activities.

No isolation for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in P.E.I., with testing.

There are also immediate changes to visitation in long-term care homes and community care homes:

Resume three designated visitors (in addition to the current three partners in care).

Entertainment in homes may resume following enhanced measures and testing.

Other service providers, such as hairdressers, seamstresses and non-essential foot care, can resume with testing.

Church services can resume in homes.

Fully vaccinated residents (with booster doses) can attend church in the community with a partner in care.

Residents who are fully vaccinated with booster can go for drives with partner in care.

Volunteers have already resumed in homes and can continue.

Homes with outbreaks will continue to have enhanced measures in place, with one partner in care.

CASES AND TESTING

There were 310 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. These new cases are still under investigation, the province said.

There are currently 2,148 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and there have been 11,257 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 213 cases per day in the province.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

The outbreaks at the Community Hospital O’Leary and Prince County Correctional Center are now declared over.

Ongoing outbreaks include:

Long-term care facilities (three facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Clinton View Lodge

South Shore Villa

Community care facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early learning and child care centres:

21 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

13 centres open

Two centre closed

Six centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Feb. 13, 97 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12-years-old received at least one dose of vaccine, and 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated. Sixty-eight-point-six per cent of children aged five to 11-years-old had one dose of vaccine. The province said almost 70,000 third doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The province is reminding Islanders that anyone 12-years-old and above can get their COVID-19 vaccination – first and second dose – at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the partner pharmacies across the province.

Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18-years-old and above who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children 5 to 11-years-old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

TESTING UPDATE

Until further notice, the province is limiting testing at Health P.E.I. COVID-19 testing clinics to the following groups

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

The province said people entering P.E.I. will be given rapid antigen screening tests to be used on days 2 and 4 after arrival.