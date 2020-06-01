HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island entered the third of four phases on Monday in the progressive lifting of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gatherings of no more than 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors are now permitted.

Some recreational activities are now allowed and some recreational facilities and spaces have also reopened – with physical distancing guidelines still in place.

Some businesses such as salons and spas are allowed to reopen and indoor dining establishments can also reopen with a 50-person limit.

Accommodations, including campgrounds, are also open – but only to P.E.I. residents.

Dental offices and daycares have also reopened and residents at nursing homes can now accept visitors.

Check out the government's website for complete details about Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

In other news, non-residents of P.E.I. can now apply to enter the province as a seasonal resident.

"There will be a phased approach in the review of applications based on the COVID-19 situation of the seasonal resident’s home province. Applications from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador will be first reviewed followed by other provinces and territories based on the COVID-19 risk levels," the government said in a news release.

Follow this link for more details on the seasonal resident application process.