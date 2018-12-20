

THE CANADIAN PRESS





NORTH MILTON, P.E.I. -- A P.E.I. farm has been fined for releasing pesticides into a river that was the site of a large fish kill in 2014.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Thursday that Brookfield Gardens Inc. was handed a $15,000 fine last week.

The company was found guilty of the Fisheries Act violation in Charlottetown provincial court last Sept. 7 following a three-day trial in July.

The case dates back to August 2014 when enforcement officers discovered 1,155 dead trout, Atlantic salmon and sticklebacks in a four-kilometre stretch of the North River in North Milton.

Investigators determined that heavy rains caused harmful pesticides from a carrot field to seep into the river.

The judge ruled that a major rainfall was a predictable event and that steps could have been taken to prevent the damage.

The fine will go to the federal Environmental Damages Fund and the company will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.