P.E.I. farmers make it easy to experience owning chickens with Hens for Rent

The young hens were hesitant to step out onto the snow at Barnyard Organics in Freetown, P.E.I., Thursday.

Since they hatched this winter, they’ve spent much of their time in the warm coop, safe from cold weather.

They’re this year’s hens for rent.

“So I’ve had hens basically my whole life,” said Sally Bernard. “I grew up with chickens, and then when I had kids it just was a highlight of the day for us to go out and get the eggs together, when they were little, and I just thought, ‘you know, there’s really no reason not everybody can do this.’”

That’s when Bernard came up with the idea. The farm provides everything you need: two or four birds, feed for the season, a portable coop, and a little advice for first time chicken caretakers.

Her husband was skeptical at first.

“Definitely thought it was kind of a silly thing, that there wasn’t going to be very many people that might pick it up,” said Mark Bernard. “She’s definitely proved me wrong.”

That didn’t stop him from helping out. He built about 20 two-hen coops and six four-hen coops.

Now they rent 50 to 60 hens a year.

Bernard said there are many benefits: eggs, cleanup for table scraps, and what she calls “Chicken TV.”

“Every evening, instead of watching TV, they’re out back, watching the chickens peck around the yard, in their coop, taking them treats, watching them chase flies and stuff,” said Bernard. “It’s just a rewarding sort of pet.”

They rent the chickens from the May long weekend until Thanksgiving, but Bernard said you can keep them.

“At least a third, maybe more than that, of my customers have become permanent chicken owners,” said Bernard “So now they’ve got their own coop and their chickens year-round. Which is super gratifying. That’s totally what I’m after.”

Bernard said if you're on the fence about renting a hen, don't be chicken, and put yourself on the list.