    • P.E.I. ferry cancels crossings Friday for weather, two weeks before closing for the season

    The MV Confederation ferry is pictured. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic) The MV Confederation ferry is pictured. (Source: Jack Morse/CTV News Atlantic)
    Ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island has been cancelled Friday due to inclement weather.

    The cancellation comes just days after the MV Confederation ferry returned to crossings after being out of service for more than two months.

    Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) also cancelled crossings on Thursday due to weather conditions.

    MV Confederation returns to service

    On Wednesday, NFL said the MV Confederation had returned to service that morning after undergoing repairs since mid-September.

    However, the company updated its website Wednesday afternoon, stating all remaining sailings were cancelled for the day due to a “technical issue.”

    Later that night, NFL said the technical problem had been resolved, but warned the ferry would be cancelled the following day due to weather conditions.

    The MV Confederation was removed from service after it collided with a wharf in Wood Islands on Sept. 15. It was scheduled to return to service Dec. 9 until NFL moved the date up to Dec. 6.

    The second ferry, the MV Saaremaa, was pulled from the water in September because of engine problems.

    In October, NFL decided to keep that ship off the water until the end of the season after mechanics found more issues.

