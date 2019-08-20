

CTV Atlantic





Crossings aboard the MV Confederation have been cancelled for a third day as the ferry, which runs between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, remains out of service.

Northumberland Ferries says there are issues with the boat’s propulsion control system.

“Efforts today by technical experts from Europe and our maintenance crew have not resulted in the satisfactory performance of the vessels propulsion control system,” said the company in a statement on its website.

“A specialist is on route and will be onsite tomorrow morning. No specific timeline can be determined for the resumption of normal service.”

All crossings aboard the MV Confederation have been cancelled since Sunday afternoon.

The MV Holiday is still in operation, but with service down to one ferry, there is a reduction in the number of crossings between the two provinces.

Northumberland Ferries says customers who booked a reservation on the MV Confederation will be contacted and accommodated on the MV Holiday.

The MV Holiday was scheduled to leave Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ferry was scheduled to depart Caribou, N.S., at 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Northumberland Ferries Limited regrets any inconvenience caused to customers due to this service disruption,” said the company in its statement. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”