

CTV Atlantic





Regular ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island has resumed as the MV Confederation returns to service.

Crossings aboard the MV Confederation had been cancelled as of Sunday afternoon due to issues with the boat’s propulsion control system.

The MV Holiday was still in operation, but with service down to one ferry, there was a reduction in the number of crossings between the two provinces for three days.

Northumberland Ferries says technical experts from Europe were on site to help fix the issue, and the vessel “performed flawlessly” in extensive sea trials Tuesday afternoon.

The MV Confederation returned to service Wednesday morning and has resumed its regular schedule.