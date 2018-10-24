

CTV Atlantic





A fisherman was rescued from the chilly waters of Malpeque Bay, P.E.I., Tuesday morning after a wave knocked him overboard.

The RCMP received a 911 call from someone who had found an empty boat going around in circles in the water around 11 a.m.

The RCMP and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to Malpeque Bay, where they found the empty boat.

Rescuers combed the water and eventually found the boater, who was still alive. He was rescued from the water and taken to the Prince County Hospital for treatment.

The 29-year-old Lennox Island, P.E.I., man told police he had been fishing alone when a large wave knocked him overboard.

Police are crediting the person who called 911 and the quick response by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for the positive outcome.