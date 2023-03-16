P.E.I. gas prices drop nearly 6 cents in unscheduled adjustment

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on Prince Edward Island went down Thursday morning in an unscheduled adjustment.

Gas prices dropped 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 161.1 cents per litre.

The price of diesel did not change, which remains at 194.6 cents per litre.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have not changed since the provinces last scheduled adjustments on Friday.

In Nova Scotia, the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, sits at 156.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 158.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The minimum price of diesel in Zone 1 is 170.6 cents per litre, while diesel prices in Cape Breton is 172.5 cents per litre.

In New Brunswick, motorists are paying a maximum price of 165.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline. The price of diesel in that province sits at 193.6 cents per litre.

Gas prices in all three Maritime provinces are expected to be adjusted Friday morning.