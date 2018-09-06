

A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Mount Tryon, P.E.I.

The East Prince RCMP responded to the crash before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Island EMS and the Borden-Carleton Fire Department also attended the scene.

Police say the Rustico, P.E.I. teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the Prince County Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.