P.E.I. government announces new Health Innovative Fund to help improve access to care

The Prince Edward Island government has committed $2 million to launch a new Health Innovative Fund to help improve access to health care for Islanders.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the Health Innovation Fund provides a one-time financial assistance to new projects or initiatives that support best practices in health care, implementation of new technologies, and application of new approaches across the health-care system.

“This funding is to support initiatives that will improve access to care for our Island residents,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the release. “If an eligible group or organization has a creative solution related to our key priorities as outlined in the Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028, we want to hear it.”

Applications for the fund are open to health-care facilities, health-care provider groups, health-related organizations, colleges and professional associations, and business innovators.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate how their initiative addresses at least one strategic pillar outlined in the PEI Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028, says the release.

Applications and proposals will be accepted until Thursday, October 3.

