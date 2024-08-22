ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. government announces new Health Innovative Fund to help improve access to care

    Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Prince Edward Island government has committed $2 million to launch a new Health Innovative Fund to help improve access to health care for Islanders.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the Health Innovation Fund provides a one-time financial assistance to new projects or initiatives that support best practices in health care, implementation of new technologies, and application of new approaches across the health-care system.

    “This funding is to support initiatives that will improve access to care for our Island residents,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the release. “If an eligible group or organization has a creative solution related to our key priorities as outlined in the Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028, we want to hear it.”

    Applications for the fund are open to health-care facilities, health-care provider groups, health-related organizations, colleges and professional associations, and business innovators.

    Applicants will be required to demonstrate how their initiative addresses at least one strategic pillar outlined in the PEI Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028, says the release.

    Applications and proposals will be accepted until Thursday, October 3.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News