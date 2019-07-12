Featured
P.E.I. government offers help to make homes more energy efficient
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 1:32PM ADT
CHARLOTTETOWN - The Prince Edward Island government is offering low-to-middle-income Islanders help to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and apartments.
Energy Minister Steven Myers says efficiencyPEI's "winter warming" program will help make homes winter-ready, while also helping the environment.
The program will help with air sealing measures and energy efficient items and services such as the installation of a programmable thermostat.
Other services include caulking, sealing of electrical fixtures, installation of a low-flow showerhead, a voucher for a free heating system cleaning, installation of LED light bulbs, and other electricity savings measures.
Myers says the program is available to Islanders - including renters - with a total household income of $50,000 or less.