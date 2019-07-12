

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN - The Prince Edward Island government is offering low-to-middle-income Islanders help to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and apartments.

Energy Minister Steven Myers says efficiencyPEI's "winter warming" program will help make homes winter-ready, while also helping the environment.

The program will help with air sealing measures and energy efficient items and services such as the installation of a programmable thermostat.

Other services include caulking, sealing of electrical fixtures, installation of a low-flow showerhead, a voucher for a free heating system cleaning, installation of LED light bulbs, and other electricity savings measures.

Myers says the program is available to Islanders - including renters - with a total household income of $50,000 or less.