P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed

A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.

When the powerful storm slammed into the Island on Sept. 24, 2022, winds gusting at up to 149 kilometres per hour toppled trees, damaged homes, destroyed wharves and knocked out electricity and communications for almost all of the province's homes and businesses.

The 51-page report, prepared by Ottawa-based Calian Group Ltd., found that as power outages dragged on until late October 2022, the province's response started to show strain as emergency staff began to tire.

As well, the report found there were problems with public communications, training and the exchange of information between departments.

The province's Department of Justice and Public Safety says it has already accepted the recommendations in the report, completed in September.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson issued a statement today saying the government has, among other things, established a major incident readiness team, hired more staff for the Emergency Measures Organization and spent $750,000 on new generators for seniors homes.

