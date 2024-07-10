P.E.I. health-care incentive offers up to $10,000 for allied health professionals

A program in Prince Edward Island is increasing the financial incentives for allied health professionals to improve the health-care system across the province.

Going by the “Allied Health Professional Recruitment Inventive,” the program will provide up to $10,000 to those eligible in return of a service commitment of 1,950 working hours, or a one year full-time equivalent.

Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane, says allied health professionals are in high demand within the province.

“We are pleased to offer this new incentive program to bring even more of these highly qualified professionals to the province. These incentives, while only a part of the overall solution to strengthen our health-care system, will put us in a more competitive position to recruit and provide quality health-care services to Islanders.”

Health PEI’s CEO, Melanie Fraser, said allied health professionals are a crucial piece of the province’s health-care system.

“They bring incredible skill and expertise in their work with patients, residents and clients every day in hospitals, health centres, and community-based settings,” said Fraser. “I look forward to welcoming many more Allied Health Professionals to our teams.”

The province says allied health professionals include:

medical laboratory technologists

medical radiation technologists

magnetic resonance imaging technologists

respiratory therapists

sonographers

social workers

pharmacy technicians

pharmacists

physiotherapists

occupational therapists

dental hygienists

To qualify, those who are eligible must be new candidates to the P.E.I. workforce, and can not have worked at any private or public sector employer on the Island, including Health PEI, within the past two years, and they cannot have received an incentive previously.

The programs excludes psychologists and midwives, as the province says they are already covered by other recruitment incentive programs.

