CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health says she's concerned large protests and other mass gatherings could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison was reacting to a large anti-Black racism march through Charlottetown last Friday.

She says it's important for voices to be heard on such an important topic, but worries such gatherings could spark an outbreak.

Morrison says she was pleased that organizers encouraged people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

She says she also knows the importance of large gatherings such as weddings, funerals and graduations, and the province should be able to increase the size of groups that can gather by the end of June or early in July.

Prince Edward Island has had just 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all have recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.