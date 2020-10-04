Advertisement
P.E.I. health officials warn of fentanyl presence following fatal overdose
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:51AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer is warning Islanders of the presence of fentanyl on the Island after a man in his 40s died of an overdose from the drug.
Dr. Heather Morrison says the man accidentally overdosed in an incident that was reported to police in Summerside late on Friday.
The physician is warning that anyone on the Island consuming street drugs should take steps to reduce the risks.