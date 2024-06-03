P.E.I. high school placed on lockdown after gun allegedly seen on property

A high school on Prince Edward Island was placed on lockdown Monday after a gun was allegedly seen on school grounds.

The RCMP attended Montague Regional High School around 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from police.

Police say the incident was brought under control and a replica firearm was seized.

Although police say there is no threat to anyone in the area, they are asking the public to stay away from the school.

No injuries were reported, according to the RCMP news release.

Police say more details will be provided when they become available.

