P.E.I. hockey player fires back after suspension for social media post about racism on ice

On the ice, Keegan Mitchell considers himself to be a tough player who can score and stick up for teammates. But it was taking a stand off the ice that got him suspended from the game he loves - possibly for good.

In a Junior B game between the Sherwood Metros and Kensington Vipers on Dec. 17, Mitchell said an opposing player made an anti-Asian comment to one of his teammates. Mitchell was later suspended two games for slashing that player with a stick - who received the same two-game punishment for his alleged comment.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 5, Mitchell wrote a two-game suspension for a racial slur wasn't enough.

"I don't think it was inappropriate in any way”, Mitchell said of his social media post.

The next day, Mitchell received a letter from Hockey P.E.I. telling him he was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's social media policy.

The letter said his post was publicly critical of officials, Hockey P.E.I. and made reference to a Kensington Vipers player, adding that they've been made aware the Vipers are seeking legal counsel.

All of this isn't sitting well with Mitchell.

"It's showing Hockey P.E.I. cares more about what my social media post said, than the racist comments that were made”, the 20-year-old said.

Gordon McNeilly, the first Black man elected as an MLA on Prince Edward Island, agrees. He views the indefinite suspension as an unfair punishment.

"It completely sends the wrong message”, McNeilly said.

"You have to look outside of your bylaws when you're dealing with issues this big. If there's bylaws issues, then they have to be changed. If there's leadership issues, then we kind of have to look at them and we have to get a better sense of what Hockey PEI is doing at this time."

CTV Atlantic reached out to Hockey P.E.I. for comment on Sunday, but did not hear back as of this publication.

McNeilly said one of his next steps will be to bring the matter forward in the P.E.I. legislature.

"This is a poor reflection on Prince Edward Island and I think that we all stand against racism”, said McNeilly.

Mitchell said he's been receiving messages of support from across the country. He said that if this ends up being the end of his junior hockey career, it wouldn't be the way he pictured.

"If it was to end on this note, I'd be upset”, said Mitchell. “But I'd know I'm going down for the right reasons. I'm fighting something that needs to be changed."

For now, Mitchell is banned from all sanctioned Hockey P.E.I. activities.