P.E.I. hosting World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the first time

For the first time ever, Prince Edward Island is hosting the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The big event has brought some of the best young hockey talent from around the globe to the region.

It was quiet on the ice in Charlottetown and Summerside on Sunday, an off day with no games, but there was already plenty of action.

Five countries are represented at the tournament -- Canada, the US, Sweden, Czechia, and Finland.

Nearly 150 players are on the island. The event is an opportunity for P.E.I. to show the world of hockey the level of events it can handle.

“You want to, really, be on the international stage, so this is a really good start for us, in terms of an international,” said Bruce Donaldson, host society co-chair. “We have a great reputation in hosting domestic, and I think this is really the lead up for bigger and better things.”

The challenge is also a major scouting event, with 27 NHL teams represented and nearly 100 individual scouts. Many of them are already familiar with some, if not most, of the Canadian players, but it is a unique opportunity for them to see what Europe has to offer.

“So they can compare those players against the North American players, because it becomes such a fine thing at the end of the day, when you decide which players you want to take,” said Paul Gallagher, former NHL scout.

Gallagher said about 20 per cent of the players have a reasonable shot at moving on to the NHL draft next year, so it is a good opportunity for scouts to check players out and get a point to compare to when looking at them next year.

“’What is their best asset right now?’ so then in a year’s time, and even some of their weaknesses, you’re going to be able to compare,” said Gallagher. “‘I saw him a year ago, he was doing this really well, now he’s doing it better,’ or ‘he’s really improved in this particular area.’”

Organizers say they’re trying to give players a taste of the experience of playing high-level hockey, taking care of things, like laundry and moving gear, so the players can focus on the sport.

Games run for the rest of the week until the gold medal match on Saturday.

