HALIFAX -- Health officials on Prince Edward Island are issuing several potential COVID-19 exposures after it was notified a person had travelled to the island prior to testing positive for the virus.

The person is from Atlantic Canada and recently tested positive in their home jurisdiction, but public health is concerned they may have been infectious while in P.E.I.

According to a release issued Saturday evening, the person did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and had a PEI Pass upon arrival.

All close contacts in P.E.I. have been contacted, are fully vaccinated, and have tested negative.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health has identified the following potential exposure sites:

Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort: David’s Restaurant

Friday, July 23, 2021 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Rodd Crowbush Golf and Beach Resort: Clubhouse on the Links

Saturday, July 24, 2021 8:30 am – 9:15 am

Saturday, July 24, 2021 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Monday, July 26, 2021 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Merchantman Fresh Seafood and Oyster Bar

Sunday, July 25, 2021 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Anyone who was at the potential exposure sites during those times and is not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.

Individuals at the potential exposure sites who are fully vaccinated (fully vaccinated means 14 days after receiving the second dose of an approved vaccine) should closely monitor for symptoms and if they become symptomatic, immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.

"For those who are partially vaccinated, or not vaccinated, out of an abundance of caution those Islanders at the potential exposure sites during the specific times should get tested. Anyone who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms. As a reminder, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status," Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer, said in a release.

TESTING CLINICS

Testing clinics are available for testing on Sunday, August 1st: