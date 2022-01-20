P.E.I. launches free, online mental health support program for Island public safety workers

A free, online mental health support program is now available for public safety workers on Prince Edward Island.

In a news release from the province Thursday, it says Public Safety Calls is a new bilingual mental health program designed to meet the unique needs of public safety personnel (PSP).

Those targeted for help include, correctional workers, volunteer and career firefighters, search and rescue volunteers, paramedics, police officers and public safety communicators.

"Nearly all our clients say the program was worth their time, and over 90 per cent report increased confidence in managing their symptoms from post-traumatic stress injuries, depression or anxiety," said Dr. Heather Hadjistavropoulos, professor of psychology at the University of Regina and director of the University of Regina’s clinical research unit, PSPNET. "It is a privilege for our team to deliver these supports to PSP and we appreciate the opportunity to extend our work to PSP in Prince Edward Island."

The province says the new confidential, evidence-based program, was developed and delivered by trained clinicians and researchers from the University of Regina’s clinical research unit, PSPNET.

“The people who serve on the frontlines of public safety perform a very valuable service. But their work can have a high emotional and mental cost. This new service can help care for these caregivers by offering mental health services that is accessible from home, or in the community across the province, so that Islanders can get the support they need, when and where they need it,” said Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson.

The program uses internet-delivered cognitive behaviour therapy (ICBT) and course work to help participants overcome the mental health challenges they may develop as a result of their occupation.

“There are close to 1,300 Islanders who volunteer or who have chosen a career to serve and protect Islanders and this province. The toll this can take on their mental health has been well documented, and we need to do something to support them," said Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson. "Public Safety Calls, with the expertise of the PSPNET therapists, is designed with public safety partners and the traumatic events they experience in mind.”

The program will run as a two-year pilot project at no cost to eligible workers, and will provide up to 16 weeks of therapist supports and the option to take two eight-week courses.

"They will also receive secure weekly online, and phone supports from trained therapist, where they are provided individual support and are able to learn various skills and techniques to identify and manage anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress or injury," reads the release.