P.E.I. man, 28, charged with criminal negligence causing death, drug trafficking

A Prince Edward Island man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death following an RCMP investigation into a man’s sudden death and drug trafficking in the Clermont community.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence in Burlington, P.E.I., on March 29.

Police say they found a 27-year-old man dead at the scene.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit began investigating the man’s death and identified a person of interest.

On Thursday, police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with their investigation at a residence in Clermont.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the residence prior to the arrest.

During the search, police seized what they believe is more than 900 hydromorphone tablets as well as money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Evan Anchikoski appeared in Summerside provincial court on Friday. He was charged with:

Criminal negligence causing death;

Trafficking hydromorphone;

Trafficking benzimidazole;

Trafficking benzodiazephine; and

Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

Anchikoski was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2 for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.