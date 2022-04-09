P.E.I. man, 29, dies following collision between car, tractor-trailer in Cherry Valley

A 29-year-old Prince Edward Island man has died following a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

The Kings District RCMP responded to the collision on Route 1 in Cherry Valley, P.E.I., around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to RCMP.

Police believe the collision happened when the driver of the car, which was travelling eastbound, crossed the centreline and collided with the tractor-trailer, which was travelling westbound.

A collision reconstructionist and a member of the province's coroner's office attended to the scene to help with the investigation. The road was closed for about eight hours and reopened around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The road was closed again around 7 a.m. on Saturday and a detour was put in place through Millview Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.