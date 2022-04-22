P.E.I. man arrested after locking himself in residence with axe, refusing to cooperate with police: RCMP

A 37-year-old Abney, P.E.I., man has been arrested after police say he locked himself inside a residence with a weapon and refused to cooperate with officers.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on Abney Road around 3 a.m. on April 14.

RCMP say when officers arrived, the man locked himself inside the residence and refused to cooperate.

According to police, the man was arrested at the scene by members of the Street Level Drug Unit about two hours later.

No injuries were reported.

Subsequent to the arrest, police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized an axe.

The man has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Gagetown provincial court on May 12.