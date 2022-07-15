P.E.I. man arrested in connection with shooting at drone: police

A 64-year-old man has been arrested after police allege he shot at a drone flying near his Cavendish, P.E.I., property.

The Queens District RCMP responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm at a drone that had been flying by the man’s property on Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

Police say the man was arrested at the scene without incident. During the investigation, video footage received from the drone had been obtained.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to police, the man was released with a pending appearance in Charlottetown provincial court on Sept. 26.

"RCMP would also like to remind everyone that if you are flying a personal drone you must adhere to all of Transport Canada's Regulations," said RCMP, in a news release.

Police say the investigation is continuing.