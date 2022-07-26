P.E.I. man arrested twice in one day for impaired driving: RCMP

A Prince Edward Island man is due in court after he was arrested twice in one day for impaired driving, says RCMP.

Around noon Saturday, the RCMP got a call about a driver of a transport truck possibly being impaired in the Cardigan area.

Officers found the vehicle and pulled it over. According to an RCMP news release, the driver, a 64-year-old man from Brudenell, failed a roadside screening test.

He was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment in Montague, where he blew nearly twice the legal limit after giving a breath sample, say police.

The man was released pending a future court date and was issued a 90-day driver's license suspension.

The truck was impounded at the man’s expense.

Later in the day, around 4 p.m., the RCMP got another call about a possible impaired driver, this time involving a farm tractor on Route 5 near Cardigan.

When police found the vehicle and stopped it, the RCMP says officers recognized the driver as the same man who was involved in the earlier incident.

A roadside screening test was administered at the scene, which police say the driver failed.

The tractor was impounded at the man’s expense and he was arrested at the scene.

According to the same news release, he was taken back to the Montague detachment, where testing confirmed his breath samples were over the legal limit.

The man was held in custody overnight.

He was released the next day pending a court appearance in Georgetown provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The P.E.I. RCMP is urging the public to always call 911 when they think a driver might be impaired.