P.E.I. man charged with drug trafficking
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 2:53PM ADT
A 61-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and cash from a residence in North Bedeque, P.E.I. on Thursday.
Prince Edward Island’s Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit which is comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police members executed a search warrant at a residence in North Bedeque on May 21.
During the search, over 26 grams of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and over $3800 in cash was seized.
The investigation is still ongoing.