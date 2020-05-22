HALIFAX -- A 61-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and cash from a residence in North Bedeque, P.E.I. on Thursday.

Prince Edward Island’s Prince District Joint Force Operations (JFO) Unit which is comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police members executed a search warrant at a residence in North Bedeque on May 21.

During the search, over 26 grams of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and over $3800 in cash was seized.

The investigation is still ongoing.