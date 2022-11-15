P.E.I. man charged with forcible confinement, assault, weapons offences

The RCMP says a man from Village Green, P.E.I., is facing multiple charges, including forcible confinement, assault and weapons offences, following two alleged incidents Saturday.

The Queens District RCMP and Kings District RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person outside a home in Mermaid, P.E.I., around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they arrested a 45-year-old man.

Police say they later learned of another incident that allegedly happened earlier in the day, involving the suspect and someone he knew.

Investigators then obtained a warrant and searched his home. Police say they seized firearms, ammunition and other items.

Christopher Steven Donovan has been charged with:

forcible confinement

unauthorized possession of a firearm

uttering threats

assault

mischief over $5,000

careless use of a firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Donovan was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Charlottetown on Monday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.