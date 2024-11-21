P.E.I. man charged with impaired driving after breath sample was over twice the legal limit: Charlottetown police

A 44-year-old Prince Edward Island man has been charged with impaired driving after police pulled him over in Charlottetown on Wednesday.

Charlottetown Police responded to a possible impaired driver complaint on Mount Edward Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police say they located and pulled the vehicle over on Longworth Avenue.

Officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, according to a news release. The driver was arrested and taken to the police station to provide breath samples, which revealed the man was over twice the legal limit.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.