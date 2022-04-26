P.E.I. man charged with manslaughter in death of man found in woods

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter following the death of Jamie Sark, whose body was found in a wooded-area on P.E.I. last November.

Jamie Sark was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island, a First Nations community in the western part of the island.

The 28-year-old man was reported missing to police on Aug. 25.

On Nov. 12, his body was found by police in a wooded area near the community.

Through the investigation, RCMP says it deemed the death suspicious in nature. On Monday, they arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

Police say Christopher Douglas Sark appeared in Summerside provincial court by way of tele-remand on April 26, and was charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is set to return to court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

RCMP says their investigation is ongoing.