HALIFAX -- A Summerside, P.E.I., man is facing drug charges after police searched a residence on Wednesday.

RCMP say members of the Prince District Joint Force Operations Drug Unit searched a residence in Summerside on Dec. 9.

Police say over 66 grams of cocaine, 20 methamphetamine pills, over $3,800 in cash, and weapons were seized during the search.

Brodi Arsenault was arrested as result of this investigation and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say Arseneault was already facing charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine in connection with an investigation in May.

He will appear in provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation into this matter is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information about drug trafficking or firearms offences to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.