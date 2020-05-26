HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man from Charlottetown, P.E.I. was clocked by police travelling 109 km/h over the posted speed limit on the new Cornwall Bypass.

The driver and passenger, a woman, were the only occupants of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was travelling speeds between 190 and 199 km/h. The incident resulted in a mandatory 24-hour impoundment of the vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, and a summary offence ticket which carries a fine of $1,050.

The RCMP is reminding everyone that speeding at any rate places yourself, your passengers, other motorists, and pedestrians at an unnecessary risk.