P.E.I. man dies after car leaves highway, strikes tree near Bonshaw
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:27PM AST
A man has died after his vehicle left the highway and struck a tree near Bonshaw, P.E.I.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver – a man in his 20s from the Crapaud area – was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries. Police say she is stable condition.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.