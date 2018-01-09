

A man has died after his vehicle left the highway and struck a tree near Bonshaw, P.E.I.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the driver – a man in his 20s from the Crapaud area – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with injuries. Police say she is stable condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.