P.E.I. man dies after vehicle rolls over in East Bideford: RCMP

A Prince Edward Island man has died following a single-vehicle collision in East Bideford, P.E.I.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle rolled over at the intersection of East Bideford Road and Route 12.

Police say a 58-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.