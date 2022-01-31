P.E.I. man faces weapons charges after police seize loaded gun during traffic stop
(Summerside Police Services)
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say a man is facing a number of weapons charges after police seized a loaded firearm during a weekend traffic stop.
Police say a patrol officer with the Summerside Police Services stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
When approaching the vehicle, police say the officer spotted a firearm -- which was loaded -- on the backseat and arrested the driver.
Officers later executed a search warrant at the man’s home, where they seized ammunition.
Anthony Ronald Ware, 36, is facing the following charges:
- Possessing a firearm while prohibited
- Possessing a firearm without a licence
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
Ware was held in custody. He is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.
