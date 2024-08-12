P.E.I. man facing charges after multiple property damage occurrences

One man is facing mischief charges after a string of property damage incidents around Charlottetown over the weekend.

Charlottetown police say police from another jurisdiction dropped off the man at the provincial shelter on Park Street Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a complaint of a man who was throwing bricks into vehicle and business windows. The man damaged several vehicles and businesses between 12:45 a.m. and 4 a.m.

A witness in the area gave police a description of the man, and other officers located a man matching the description a short time later on Fitzroy Street, arresting him.

Police say a total of seven businesses and residences, along with several vehicles, were damaged, amounting to thousands of dollars in repair bills.

The 34-year-old man from Dunstaffnage has been charged with seven counts of mischief under $5,000. He appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody.

Police say further charges are pending as they expect to receive and lay additional charges for damage to property.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.