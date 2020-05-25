HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old man from Kings County, P.E.I., is facing charges after shots were fired near St. Marys Road, P.E.I., on Friday.

Kings District RCMP say they received a call of shots fired in the St. Marys Road area just after midnight on May 22.

Officers from both Kings and Queens districts attended the scene, where they noticed a male on the property and arrested him.

Christopher Kevin Jamieson, 37, of Kings County was held in custody over the weekend and appeared in provincial court in Charlottetown on Monday to face the following charges:

possession of a firearm while prohibited;

reckless discharge of a firearm;

possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes;

and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police say Jamieson discharged upwards of 40 rounds of ammunition during the situation.

No one was injured and police say there was no risk to the public.