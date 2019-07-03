

CTV Atlantic





An event was held in Moncton Wednesday to recognize a life saved by the use of a public access defibrillator.

A Prince Edward Island man was playing hockey in Moncton when he went into cardiac arrest, but was saved with the help of bystanders.

Both the saviours and the survivor met Wednesday for the first time since it happened.

Feb. 15 was the day Jamie Richards' life flashed before his eyes when he suddenly collapsed while playing hockey.

“Things got dizzy and that was it,” Richards said. “Lights were out.”

One man on the ice, and another in the stands, came to his rescue. Luckily for Richards, both happened to be Moncton firefighters.

“When Jamie fell down, I knew right away it wasn't a hurt leg or an arm,” said bystander Laurie Wood.

“He was down and both arms out to the side. He was down and out. My years of experience with the fire department, I recognized he was in serious trouble.”

Randall Carter checked for a pulse and detected nothing.

That's when a public access defibrillator came into play.

“We got the defib hooked up and managed to give him two shocks, and he came around on the second shock,” Carter said.

Both the men who saved Richard's life say they remember the exact moment he went down on the ice. There was never a feeling of hesitation to help, only adrenaline, and they were ready to do whatever it took to save his life.

Wednesday, the three men came together for the first time since.

Richards says “thank you” could never suffice.

“Coming over, I was thinking of all kinds of things and how I was going to put it together,” he said.

Richards' case is just one of many bystander saved by defibrillators since 2014.

“There's been 25 saves from public access defibrillators and eight this year alone,” said Melissa Berry of Ambulance N.B.

As a firefighter with experience using a defib, Wood says he rarely sees this outcome.

“A hundred of these cardiac arrests, and I believe I've gotten back two,” Wood said.

Richards says it's hard to put into words just how grateful he feels.

“Just very amazing and humbled that I am here,” Richards said. “And I thank everyone so much for that.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.