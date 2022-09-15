P.E.I. man pleads guilty to manslaughter after body found in wooded area last year

A 32-year-old man from Lennox Island, P.E.I., has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area on the island last November.

Jamie Sark was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island, a First Nations community in the western part of the island.

The 28-year-old Lennox Island man was reported missing to police on Aug. 25, 2021.

On Nov. 12, his body was found by police in a heavily wooded area near the community.

Through the investigation, RCMP says it determined Sark’s death was suspicious.

On Aug. 27, Christopher Douglas Sark of Lennox Island was charged with manslaughter.

Christopher Douglas Sark appeared in Summerside provincial court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. for sentencing.

"Our thoughts are with Jamie Sark's family and loved ones during this difficult time," said Prince Edward Island RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn in a news release Thursday. "The RCMP would like to thank the community for their patience and support during this investigation."

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.