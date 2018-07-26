

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP responded to a home on Route 223 Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of robbery and assault.

Police found a 38-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

A short time later, police arrested a 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman in Covehead, P.E.I.

James MacNabb of Grand Tracadie, P.E.I., and Jenna Smith of Charlottetown each face charges of break and enter, robbery, and assault with a weapon.

Smith is due back in court Friday while MacNabb is due in court Monday.

Police say the incident wasn’t random and the general public is not at risk as the suspects and alleged victim are known to one another.