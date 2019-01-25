

CTV Atlantic





Motorists are being urged to reduce their speed and keep an eye out for cows on the lam in Orwell, P.E.I.

The RCMP say the cows have escaped from a farm in the area of Route 1 and Cook Road.

The cows are in a wooded area behind the farmer’s property, but police warn the animals may wander onto the road.

They are asking motorists to use extra caution in the area until all of the animals have been captured.