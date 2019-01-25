Featured
P.E.I. motorists urged to watch for cows on the lam in Orwell
Dairy cows walk in a pasture at Nicomekl Farms, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday August 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 3:11PM AST
Motorists are being urged to reduce their speed and keep an eye out for cows on the lam in Orwell, P.E.I.
The RCMP say the cows have escaped from a farm in the area of Route 1 and Cook Road.
The cows are in a wooded area behind the farmer’s property, but police warn the animals may wander onto the road.
They are asking motorists to use extra caution in the area until all of the animals have been captured.