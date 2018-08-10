

CTV Atlantic





Police in Prince Edward Island have laid charges against the person who abandoned a vehicle in a sand dune in Cable Head West in late July.

Kings District RCMP say they received a complaint on July 26 about the vehicle, was had been found at the end of MacLaren Road.

Police said in a news release that they supervised the removal of the vehicle and they tried to figure out “how the vehicle became stuck on the environmentally sensitive area.”

Kings District RCMP identified the owner and the driver of the vehicle and laid charges on Friday.

The person faces charges for offences under the Environmental Protection Act and Highway Traffic Act.



“The RCMP would like remind the public to be mindful of environmentally sensitive areas, and park in designated parking areas away from sand dunes,” the release said.