P.E.I. paramedics given more ways to help Islanders in hopes of reducing ER visits

Prince Edward Island's Department of Health and Wellness is introducing new protocols aimed at reducing the amount of emergency department visits and improving access to care.

Beginning Tuesday, Island EMS introduced new policies that will help paramedics determine whether people should receive care in the community or at the emergency department.

Before the change, paramedics were required to take all patients to the emergency department, including those who may be better served elsewhere.

According to a Tuesday news release from the province, as many as 35 per cent of patients would refuse transport, leaving them on their own to access further care.

“Paramedics will ensure safe, timely and high-quality care for patients that are being treated at home; all patients will receive a follow-up call within 24 hours to confirm that their health care needs have been met," said Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane.

Now, when Islanders call 911, paramedics will have the option to connect them to additional ways to receive care, including:

services like prescription refills

community paramedicine (paramedics treating patients on site)

access to other health-care professionals

The Department of Health and Wellness and Island EMS are also introducing Community Paramedic Response Units (CPRUs) to provide comprehensive care in the community.

The province says CPRUs are staffed by an Advanced Care Community Paramedic and are supported by physician oversight.

"The CPRU team is equipped with all the required medical equipment to provide diagnostics and treatments in a patient’s home," reads the release.

"Islanders will also receive ongoing follow up, in the comfort of their home, from the CPRU team and be connected to appropriate care within the community."

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.