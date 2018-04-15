

CTV Atlantic





P.E.I. police have arrested a U.S. man believed to be living in Canada illegally.

Police arrested the 47-year-old man in Kensington Saturday morning.

Officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency, the East Prince RCMP and Kensington police helped make the arrest.

Police say the man was taken into custody and he is scheduled to appear in court next week.

He could face deportation if found guilty.