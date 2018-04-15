Featured
P.E.I. police arrest man believed to be living in Canada illegally
In this file photo, a Canada Border Service Agency shoulder patch is seen on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 2:30PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 2:39PM ADT
P.E.I. police have arrested a U.S. man believed to be living in Canada illegally.
Police arrested the 47-year-old man in Kensington Saturday morning.
Officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency, the East Prince RCMP and Kensington police helped make the arrest.
Police say the man was taken into custody and he is scheduled to appear in court next week.
He could face deportation if found guilty.