P.E.I. police search for ski masked man allegedly prowling around Stanley Bridge home

Police say the man is described as tall and slender, wearing a dark jacket and white ski mask. (Photo: RCMP) Police say the man is described as tall and slender, wearing a dark jacket and white ski mask. (Photo: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island